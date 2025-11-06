Brazilian Model Whose Photo Was Shown By Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Viral Controversy; Check What She Said

Brazilian model who photo was shown by Rahul Gandhi, alleging that she voted 22 times in Haryana has now reacted to the viral controversy. The model, identified as Larissa Nery, has now expressed her amusement over her photo featuring in the Indian electoral battle. In a video shared on Instagram, Larissa said that she got a call from a reporter and is amused that her old photo was used in the row.

"Guys, I'm going to tell you some gossip, you'll laugh so hard. I'm going to tell the gossip. Guys, they're using an old photo of mine. It's an old photo, okay? I look really young in the photo — I must be about 20, 18 years old. They are using my photo to do...I don't know if it's an election, something you have to vote in India. They're portraying me as Indian to scam people, guys. Can you believe it? What kind of craziness are we living through? Then a reporter called me, wanting to know about this whole thing, he called the salon where I work, wanting to talk to me for an interview, so I didn't answer....The guy found my Instagram, messaged me on Instagram. Now, another person who has nothing to do with this matter, a friend of mine from another city, sends me a photo. I'll put it here for you, down below so you can see it," she said in the video.

Brazilian Model Larissa whose image has been used in Haryana for fake votes reacts to the big expose and irregularities shared by @RahulGandhi today



Notably, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Larissa's photo appeared 22 times in the voter roll with different names like Sweety, Seema, and Saraswati. However, one of the voter named Poonam, who also featured among the 22 names with a photo of Larissa, was traced by media houses, and she has shown her voter ID card where ther name and photo is correct. She also claimed that she voted in the Haryana polls.

The BJP has now trained its gun on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of deliberately sharing a fake voter list to malign the image of the ECI.