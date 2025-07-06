Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday for a four-day official visit to attend the 17th BRICS Summit. Upon his arrival, the Indian diaspora warmly welcomed him with a cultural dance performance themed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ paying tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

The dance, themed on Operation Sindoor, was performed to the patriotic song 'Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki', as PM Modi stood watching, visibly moved by the tribute.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The precision strike was carried out to avenge the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

A Brazilian music group also performed devotional music, showcasing India's rich cultural and spiritual values. PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora as he received a grand welcome from the people of the Indian Community.

BRICS Summit

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, which is scheduled to take place on July 6 and 7, Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues. It could include discussions on international peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.

ANI reported, citing an official statement, that PM Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2025.

PM Modi In Brazil

The Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia, where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.

Earlier, Members of the Indian Diaspora, who were waiting to meet PM Modi, expressed their enthusiasm over his visit, calling it a privilege to welcome the PM.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Solanki, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "I am from Gujarat... I have been living in Brazil for a long time. We are very excited and feel privileged and honoured to welcome our Prime Minister today."



Pooja, another member of the Indian diaspora, expressed enthusiasm and said, "I am from Gujarat, and I have been living in Brazil for the last three years. I am very excited to meet him."

PM Modi's Foreign Visit

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his visit to Argentina, where he held a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. After Brazil, he will head to Namibia on July 9.

PM Modi began his five-nation, eight-day tour on Wednesday from Ghana. From there, the Prime Minister went to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and then to Argentina.

(with ANI inputs)