‘Break a Branch, Lose Your Sight’: Why This 500-Year-Old Banyan Tree in Bihar Feared And Worshipped

Patna: A giant banyan tree in Sahiari village, Aurangabad district, Bihar, stands as a silent witness to centuries of history. This tree stretches across a full acre. Hundreds of trunks rise from ground-level roots. Local residents call it a living goddess.

Villagers believe this banyan holds divine power. A warning circulates – break a branch and lose your sight. Under its vast canopy, a small shrine honours a goddess. Women, men and children pause here to pray. The tree’s milk-like sap reflects healing traditions passed down through generations.

Local elders say, “No one knows its exact age. Our grandparents said it stands over 500 years.”

They often come here to rest and pray. Pilgrims travel long distances to touch its ancient roots.

Families carry the tree’s white sap home. They apply it to the eyes, believing it cures ailments. Festivals and rituals unfold in its shade. The tree remains a focal point of village life.

This species has grown into healing traditions across South Asia. In Nepal, people still rely on banyan bark and leaves to treat diarrhea and dental issues. Their leaves are consumed for arthritis relief.

Bihar’s Environment Department recently added this tree to a list of 32 heritage trees across five districts – Buxar, Aurangabad, Jamui, Munger and Bhagalpur. Species include banyan, peepal, neem, mahua and tamarind. The selection honours trees at least 100 years old and rooted in religious or cultural traditions.

Environment Minister Dr. Prem Kumar has announced a conservation initiative. Forestry experts will study the tree. They will treat disease, strengthen roots, and act to keep it healthy for centuries ahead.

The department also launched a mobile app called ‘Bihar Heritage Tree’. Citizens can upload photos, GPS location and details of sacred trees. Officials will verify nominations. Robust grassroots participation could immortalise local traditions.

For recognition of an old tree as a heritage tree, requirements are strict. The tree should be at least 100 years old, located on public land without any ownership dispute, alive across three generations and have cultural or religious significance and recognition by botanists.

This banyan tree joins a distinguished list – a 1,400‑year‑old tree in Chhattisgarh’s Korba, a 900‑year‑old Adansonia digitata in Jharkhand’s Palamu, a 250‑year‑old banyan at Kolkata’s Botanical Garden and a 450‑year‑old African baobab, locally called Elephant Tree in Hyderabad.

The 100+ years old trees get pension from the government under the Guardian Tree Pension Scheme – which was launched in December 2021. Fifty trees received monthly funds in 2022. They also get donations and corporate CSR support to ensure the money pays for care.

These ancient trees bind nature and culture. They anchor communities in history, faith and well-being. They demand respect. Bihar’s banyan invites every villager, city visitor and traveller to pause, listen and seek healing under its sweeping shade.