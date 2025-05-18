Break In Hostilities To Continue? Indian Army Sees 'No Expiry Date' With Pakistan

The Indian Army has said that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan on Sunday. The Army further made it clear that the continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in the DGMOs interaction of May 12, has no expiry date to it.

The clarification comes after some media houses reported that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is ending on May 18.

"No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as the continuation of a break in hostilities as decided in the DGMOs interaction of 12th May is concerned, there is no expiry date to it," the Indian Army said.

Earlier on May 12, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on May 12, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday (May 11), said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.