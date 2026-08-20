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Break silos, leverage AI and treat data as national asset: PM Modi to Secretaries at high-level meet

PM Modi encouraged senior officers to develop greater personal and informal engagement with junior colleagues and build stronger networks across cadres and departments.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
Break silos, leverage AI and treat data as national asset: PM Modi to Secretaries at high-level meet
Image Credit: Prime Minister emphasised on breaking silos and engaging with youth in third high-level meeting with Secretaries of Government of India. (IANS) the

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