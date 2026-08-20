/Break silos, leverage AI and treat data as national asset: PM Modi to Secretaries at high-level meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 3rd high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. The meeting focused on the future action agenda of Ministries and Departments dealing with infrastructure and connectivity, security and external affairs, and governance.
Noting that deliberations had already been held with two groups of Secretaries, the Prime Minister said that, besides focusing on immediate issues and statistics, Secretaries should also adopt a long-term perspective on how the country's future should be shaped, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Discussing the challenge of overcoming silos, the Prime Minister stressed that they are not merely an organisational problem but also a problem of mindset.
He said silos can be both horizontal and vertical, and emphasised that officials must take ownership of their responsibilities and work with a spirit of belongingness.
Emphasising the importance of collective effort, the Prime Minister cited the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis, when officials across departments worked together effectively.
He said such coordination mechanisms should become a natural part of the government's work culture.
According to the PMO, the Prime Minister called for the effective use of Artificial Intelligence while ensuring human intervention and judgement. He also called for exploring innovative ways to combine the capabilities of AI with human expertise.
Prime Minister Modi emphasised that data is a national asset and a resource for the future. He noted that the government invests resources in collecting, storing and managing data, but its full potential is not always realised because of departmental silos and fragmented systems.
Pointing to differences in the manner in which data is collected and managed for various purposes, he called for solutions that enable greater interoperability and more effective use of data.
PM Modi also called for greater engagement between government departments, universities and young people to bring fresh perspectives into policymaking. He said wider engagement with universities and young people could bring new and unconventional ideas.
The Prime Minister called for greater focus on research and innovation, including in the defence sector. He emphasised the need to further strengthen India's defence industry and make it more competitive globally.
He also stressed the importance of developing innovative defence courses and strengthening human resource development in the defence sector.
PM Modi discussed the need for a comprehensive approach to strengthening India's maritime sector. Recalling that shipbuilding had been accorded infrastructure status, he called for assessing whether the intended objectives are being achieved in mission mode.
He reiterated the need for India to move from port development to port-led development.
He emphasised the need for better connectivity between manufacturing units and export-oriented units so that India's manufacturing and export capabilities can fully benefit from its maritime infrastructure.
The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the need for a whole-of-government approach, greater coordination, innovative thinking and collective ownership to address complex challenges and shape India's future with a long-term perspective.
He also underlined the importance of informal interaction and building team spirit among officers.
He encouraged senior officers to develop greater personal and informal engagement with junior colleagues and build stronger networks across cadres and departments.
The Secretaries shared their experiences on sectoral priorities, emerging challenges and implementation issues. The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of key Ministries and Departments, and senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office.
(with ANI inputs)
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