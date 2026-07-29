Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the second high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India, where he reviewed the future action agenda of Ministries and Departments dealing with Finance and Economy, Commerce and Industry, and Technology sectors. The meeting focused on accelerating progress towards the goals of Viksit Bharat. During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised the need to break both horizontal and vertical silos within the Government so that departments function in close coordination and deliver integrated outcomes.
Emphasising that reforms are not merely a fashionable term but a continuous necessity for effective governance, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to reform processes, improve work culture and strengthen institutional efficiency.
PM Modi called for a strong focus on team building across Ministries and Departments, urging officers to work with a shared sense of purpose. Highlighting the importance of citizen-centric governance, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India must remain at the centre of governance. He reminded that every decision and policy should be guided by the interests and aspirations of the common citizen.
Prime Minister Modi stressed that while India is making significant investments in infrastructure, equal priority must be given to developing indigenous technologies. He underscored the importance of technological self-reliance and building domestic capabilities in critical sectors.
Prime Minister Modi also underlined that energy security is closely linked with national security, economic stability and citizens’ welfare. He said India must achieve self-reliance in the energy sector through innovation, diversification and accelerated capacity creation.
The Prime Minister said that growing use of technology must be accompanied by a strong focus on cybersecurity to safeguard digital systems and infrastructure. He stressed the need for constant vigilance against emerging cyber threats. He called for encouraging greater participation of young innovators and entrepreneurs in the cybersecurity ecosystem and emphasised that it should evolve into a nationwide movement.
Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of proactive communication on strategic sectors where the country is undertaking major initiatives, to counter misinformation and unfounded fears surrounding such efforts.
Prime Minister says that new academic courses should be planned in partnership with industry to equip the workforce with skills required by emerging and future industries. He also observed that a government must always remain youthful, dynamic and forward-looking, continuously adapting to new challenges and opportunities with agility and innovation. PM Modi's remarks about education and skilling comes at a time when the students are outraged over paper leaks and unemployment.
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