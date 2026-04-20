Udhampur bus accident: 10 dead, several injured in Jammu & Kashmir

Udhampur bus accident: A tragic road accident has been reported from Kanote village in Udhampur, where a bus lost control and crashed earlier today, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. At least 10 people have lost their lives in the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site as authorities work to evacuate passengers and assess the situation. The bus was going from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

Several injured passengers have been rushed to the government hospital in Udhampur for treatment. The condition of the injured is not yet fully known.

#WATCH | Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir: A bus met with an accident in the village Kanote, Udhampur.



10 people have died, and a rescue operation is underway. The injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Udhampur: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/iqEcoxg2F6 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

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"A bus accident has been reported on the Ramnagar-Udhampur route. Senior officers including DIG U-R Range, SSP Udhampur & other officers are present at the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated and necessary assistance is being provided," said the Udhampur Police on X.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he spoke with DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, at village Kanote. "The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma," said Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Adullah also expressed grief over the accident. "Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister affirmed that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended," said the Chief Minister's office.