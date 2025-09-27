Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965445https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-10-feared-dead-including-children-in-stampede-like-chaos-at-vijay-s-rally-in-tamil-nadu-2965445.html
NewsIndia
VIJAY RALLY STAMPEDE

10 Feared Dead, Including Children, In Stampede-Like Chaos At Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu

At least ten people, including a number of children, are feared dead following a stampede-like situation at a heavily crowded rally held by actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 09:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Feared Dead, Including Children, In Stampede-Like Chaos At Vijay’s Rally In Tamil NaduPhoto Credit: ANI

At least ten people, including a number of children, are feared dead following a stampede-like situation at a heavily crowded rally held by actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

According to Zee News TV, chaotic scenes unfolded at local hospitals as several people who had fainted during the rally were rushed in for treatment. The overwhelming influx of patients led to confusion and distress among both medical staff and onlookers.\

As per IANS, during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay's campaign speech, over 20 people fainted, and some reportedly lost their lives. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed Karur district secretary and former minister Senthil Balaji to visit the hospital to check on the injured and instructed Health Minister Ma Subramanian to immediately rush to Karur.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin tweeted, "Disturbing news is coming from Karur. I have instructed former minister V. Senthil Balaji, minister Ma Subramanian, and the district collector to ensure immediate medical attention for the people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also directed Minister Anbil Mahesh from the nearby Tiruchi district to provide necessary assistance on a war-footing basis. I have spoken with the ADGP to take swift action to restore the situation there. I request full cooperation from the public, doctors, and the police."

According to media reports, as tensions rose, police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the large crowds that had gathered near the rally venue and medical facilities to catch a glimpse of the popular actor.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties. Further details are awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh