10 Feared Dead, Including Children, In Stampede-Like Chaos At Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu

At least ten people, including a number of children, are feared dead following a stampede-like situation at a heavily crowded rally held by actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

According to Zee News TV, chaotic scenes unfolded at local hospitals as several people who had fainted during the rally were rushed in for treatment. The overwhelming influx of patients led to confusion and distress among both medical staff and onlookers.\

As per IANS, during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay's campaign speech, over 20 people fainted, and some reportedly lost their lives. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed Karur district secretary and former minister Senthil Balaji to visit the hospital to check on the injured and instructed Health Minister Ma Subramanian to immediately rush to Karur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin tweeted, "Disturbing news is coming from Karur. I have instructed former minister V. Senthil Balaji, minister Ma Subramanian, and the district collector to ensure immediate medical attention for the people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also directed Minister Anbil Mahesh from the nearby Tiruchi district to provide necessary assistance on a war-footing basis. I have spoken with the ADGP to take swift action to restore the situation there. I request full cooperation from the public, doctors, and the police."

According to media reports, as tensions rose, police resorted to a baton charge to disperse the large crowds that had gathered near the rally venue and medical facilities to catch a glimpse of the popular actor.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties. Further details are awaited.