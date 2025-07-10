Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929535https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-4-1-magnitude-earthquake-jolts-delhi-ncr-tremors-felt-across-capital-region-2929535.html
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE DELHI NCR

BREAKING: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt Across Capital Region

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR early Thursday morning, with its shallow epicenter near Dhaula Kuan. Strong tremors rattled the region, prompting alarm among residents.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt Across Capital Region REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Strong tremors, registering a magnitude of 4.4, rattled Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early on Thursday morning, jolting residents awake and causing widespread alarm.

Residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad reported feeling significant tremors, with many rushing out of their homes in panic. Social media platforms were abuzz with users sharing their experiences, with some describing a loud rumbling sound accompanying the shaking.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK