BREAKING: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt Across Capital Region

Strong tremors, registering a magnitude of 4.4, rattled Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early on Thursday morning, jolting residents awake and causing widespread alarm.

Residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad reported feeling significant tremors, with many rushing out of their homes in panic. Social media platforms were abuzz with users sharing their experiences, with some describing a loud rumbling sound accompanying the shaking.