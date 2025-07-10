BREAKING: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt Across Capital Region
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR early Thursday morning, with its shallow epicenter near Dhaula Kuan. Strong tremors rattled the region, prompting alarm among residents.
Strong tremors, registering a magnitude of 4.4, rattled Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early on Thursday morning, jolting residents awake and causing widespread alarm.
#BreakingNews : दिल्ली-NCR में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रेक्टर स्केल पर 4.1 तीव्रता #Delhi #earthquake | @Chandans_live @theanupamajha pic.twitter.com/WYhW4038Gx— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 10, 2025
Residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad reported feeling significant tremors, with many rushing out of their homes in panic. Social media platforms were abuzz with users sharing their experiences, with some describing a loud rumbling sound accompanying the shaking.
