Nalanda Stampede: 8 killed in stampede at Sheetla Mata temple in Bihar

Nalanda Temple Stampede: In Bihar's Nalanda, at least eight people were killed after a stampede broke out due to overcrowding at Sheetla Mata temple in Maghra village. A large number of devotees had gathered at the Sheetala Mata temple to offer prayers. According to local media reports, the incident led to the deaths of eight women, while more than 12 people were reported injured.

Devotees usually gather in large numbers at the temple every Tuesday for prayers. Since it was the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month, the crowd was especially heavy. Chaos broke out suddenly inside the temple, triggering a stampede. As people tried to escape, several women were crushed in the rush and lost their lives.

Around 10 to 12 devotees were injured in the incident. The injured have been taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. The temple premise has been completely cleared following the stampede. A large number of police personnel have reached the spot after the incident.

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After receiving information about the incident, senior district officials, including the SDPO, rushed to the spot. The exact cause of the stampede is still unclear. However, some media reports suggest that there may not have been adequate police presence or security arrangements at the temple. Authorities reached the site soon after the incident and began managing the situation.

Mamata Devi, a devotee, said, "It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata's darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement...An ambulance has reached here. It is so crowded here. Administration is not here."

Another devotee Reena Rai said that the stampede occurred because nobody wanted to be in the queue and everybody wanted to have the darshan before everyone else. She also blamed mismanagement for the crisis.

This temple commands high devotion among people as it is believed to be a Siddhpeeth. Devotees come to this temple with the faith of finding relief from skin ailments and illnesses affecting children. Located along the banks of the Panchane River, the site holds an ancient and somewhat mysterious past. It is also said that even foreign travelers visited this sacred place in earlier times.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary expressed grief on the incident. "The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident. The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," said Choudhary.