INDIA US TARIFF TENSIONS

BREAKING: After Trump's Tariff Imposition, India To Suspend Postal Services To US

India announced on Saturday the temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States. Earlier, announcing 25 percent additional tariffs of India, the White House said the decision is aimed at strengthening measures taken under earlier sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: After Trump's Tariff Imposition, India To Suspend Postal Services To USPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

The Ministry of Communications, in a release on Saturday, announced the temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States. This comes weeks after US President Donald Trump announced that he had signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of oil from Russia. 

The release read that the Department of Posts has taken note of the Executive Order No. 14324 issued by the U.S. Administration on 30th July, 2025, under which the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 will be withdrawn with effect from 29th August, 2025. 

"Consequently, all international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. However, gift items up to the value of USD 100 shall continue to remain exempt from duties," the Ministry said in a release. 

(this is a developing story) 

