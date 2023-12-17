trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699821
NAGPUR BLAST

BREAKING: At Least 9 Dead In Blast In Solar Explosive Company In Maharashtra's Nagpur

This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NAGPUR: At least nine people have reportedly died due to a massive blast in a Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur on Sunday.

“Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company," Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

 

The death toll is likely to go up.

