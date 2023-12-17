NAGPUR: At least nine people have reportedly died due to a massive blast in a Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur on Sunday.

“Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company," Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The death toll is likely to go up.