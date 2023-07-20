Breaking: BIG Accident At Ahmedabad's Iskcon Bridge, 9 Dead, 20 Injured

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Isckon Bridge Accident: A major accident occurred on the Iskcon Bridge in Ahmedabad, resulting in a devastating incident. A reckless car plowed through a crowd, causing the loss of nine lives and leaving 15-20 people injured.

The incident, which is being considered as one of the deadliest accidents in Ahmedabad, happened when a speeding car from Rajpath Club rammed into the crowd on the bridge. The impact was so severe that it threw people about 25 to 30 feet away.

The horrifying accident took place late last night, and the bridge area witnessed a chaotic scene as rescue teams and local police rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Sadly, among the deceased are a police constable and a homeguard personnel who were on duty at the time of the accident.

cre Trending Stories

Eyewitnesses reported that a Jaguar car, allegedly overspeeding at over 160 km/h, caused the tragic incident. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with innocent pedestrians on the bridge. The force of the impact resulted in casualties and left several people seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as follows:

- Nirav Chandalodia

- Akshay Chavda from Botad

- Ronak Vihalpariya from Botad

- Dharmendra Singh (Police Constable)

- Krinal Kodia from Botad

- Aman Kachhi from Surendranagar

- Armaan Vadhwania from Surendranagar

Authorities and emergency services were quick to respond to the scene, and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention. Families of the victims and witnesses were seen in distress as they gathered at the hospital seeking information about their loved ones.

The police are investigating the accident and have taken the Jaguar car driver, who was also injured in the crash, into custody. The authorities are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact cause of the accident.

This tragic incident has left the city in shock, and authorities are urging drivers to be cautious and adhere to speed limits on busy roads and bridges to prevent such accidents in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.