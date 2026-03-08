Advertisement
NewsIndiaBreaking: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, joins JD(U)
BIHAR NEWS

Breaking: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, joins JD(U)

Bihar politics: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, joined JD(U) on Sunday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Breaking: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, joins JD(U)Credit: File Photo/IANS

Bihar politics: Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, joined the Janata Dal (United) party on Sunday. 

(this is a developing story) 

