Breaking: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, joins JD(U)

Bihar politics: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, joined JD(U) on Sunday.
Bihar politics: Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, joined the Janata Dal (United) party on Sunday.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Nishant Kumar, son of CM Nitish Kumar, joins the Janata Dal (United) party pic.twitter.com/9qKnRMTxCR— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026
(this is a developing story)
