BREAKING: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant shot dead in Kolkata

West Bengal BJP Leader and winning candidate from Bhabanipur constituency, Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath shot dead in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Adhikari’s close confidant Rath was shot in the Madhyamgram area near Kolkata on Wednesday night, triggering widespread tension in the locality and prompting a police investigation.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra shot dead near Madhyagram, West Bengal, confirms Suvendhu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/lsSdy2gm5K — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

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According to initial reports, the incident involved an exchange of fire with at least four rounds being fired before Chandra was fatally shot.

Reportedly, another individual accompanying Rath was also injured in the exchange of fire and has been rushed to the hospital.

The shooter is believed to have arrived on a motorcycle before opening fire. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was not present at the location during the incident.

Details pertaining to the exact sequence of events remain unclear; meanwhile Police have launched an investigation into the incident.



Further details are awaited.

