BREAKING: Bihar CM face suspend ends; Choudhary set to become next 'Samrat', oath tomorrow

BJP leader and Bihar's deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is set to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party at State party headquarters in Patna. This came shortly after the resignation of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM.

He is likely to take as next Bihar CM tomorrow.

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Samrat Choudhary is expected to meet the Governor and stake claim to form the next government shortly.