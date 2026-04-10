BJP Bengal manifesto: Party bets BIG on women voters, state government employees and UCC

Bengal Polls 2026 BJP Manifesto: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal polls, where he announced Rs 3,000 monthly financial aid for women, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and 7th pay commission for the State Government employees.

Presenting the BJP's manifesto or Sankalp Patra, Amit Shah said that the vision will guide farmers, youth and women who have been given a new direction. "It will offer renewed hope to every citizen who takes pride in Bengal’s culture. It will also reflect the vision of PM Modi for a Viksit Bharat," said Shah.

Notably, the Rs 3,000 financial aid per month for women resembles similar schemes being run by the NDA government in states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. This is similar to the Ladali Behan or Ladki Bahin schemes being offered by the NDA government in other states. To woo the women voters, Shah also announced Rs 21,000 financial aid and six nutrition kits for pregnant women.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To woo the youth voters, the BJP promised transparent recruitment in the state government jobs to counter the TMC government's allegedly corruption recruitment process. Shah also promised Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed youth girl in the state.

The Union Home Minister also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state within six months of the formation of the BJP government in the state, if voted to power.

"Our government will move forward with a strategy of zero tolerance towards infiltrators. Dearness Allowance (DA) will be ensured for all government employees and pensioners, and the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented within just 45 days... The BJP government will transfer Rs 3,000 into the bank account of every mother between the 1st and the 5th of every month... We will implement all central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal..." said Shah.

Amit Shah also said that the state government employees who are getting salaries as per the Sixth Pay Commission will get benefits as per the 7th pay commission. Shah said that within 45 days of the formation of the BJP government in the state, the 7th pay commission will be implemented for the state government employees.

Shah promised a special scheme so that farmers engaged in the cultivation of rice, potatoes, and mangoes receive a fair price for their produce.

A firm commitment to ensuring women’s safety, generating employment, providing welfare and putting an end to corruption. A clear roadmap for West Bengal’s development is now in place.