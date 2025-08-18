BREAKING: Bomb Threat At DPS Dwarka, Students And Staff Evacuated

New Delhi: Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka received a bomb threat call earlier today, prompting an immediate evacuation of the school premises. Authorities acted swiftly, and all students and staff were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to ANI, the Delhi Fire Service informed, a police team along with bomb disposal and dog squads has reached the scene and is currently conducting a thorough search of the premises.

Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka received a bomb threat call today. Authorities have evacuated the school premises as a precautionary measure. Police and bomb disposal squads have been called to the spot for search: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Security personnel have cordoned off the area, and parents have been notified. There are no reports of injuries or suspicious objects found so far.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.