BREAKING: Bomb Threat At Hyderabad City Civil Court, Evacuation And Search Operation Underway
A bomb threat disrupted Hyderabad's City Civil Court on July 8, prompting evacuation and a massive search by police and bomb squads.
A bomb threat has caused significant disruption at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad's Purani Haveli area on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Court proceedings were immediately halted, and the premises were evacuated as police and emergency teams launched a comprehensive search operation.
