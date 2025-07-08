Advertisement
A BOMB THREAT

BREAKING: Bomb Threat At Hyderabad City Civil Court, Evacuation And Search Operation Underway

A bomb threat disrupted Hyderabad's City Civil Court on July 8, prompting evacuation and a massive search by police and bomb squads.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Bomb Threat At Hyderabad City Civil Court, Evacuation And Search Operation Underway Bomb threat at Veraval court in Gujarat (Photo Credit: IANS)

A bomb threat has caused significant disruption at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad's Purani Haveli area on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Court proceedings were immediately halted, and the premises were evacuated as police and emergency teams launched a comprehensive search operation.

 

