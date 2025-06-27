A bomb threat on a tissue paper on an Air India plane at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3 on Friday morning prompted an instant security reaction and extensive search operation. The threat, however, was later termed a hoax. The alert was sounded after a crew member found a hand-written note inside Air India Flight AI 2954, which had landed from Mumbai. The note is said to have read, "Air India 2948 @ T3 has a bomb," which prompted immediate alerting of security organisations.

The Delhi Fire Services were among the first to be notified of the possible danger. Based on the intelligence, bomb squads and other security units launched a thorough search of the aircraft and nearby areas at Terminal 3.

Following hours of careful scrutiny, authorities reported that there were no suspect devices or materials onboard and that the threat was found to be a false alarm.

Air India released a statement that "a non-specific security alert was picked up on one of our flights. Normal security protocols were followed and the aircraft has been cleared for the next flight." The airline reiterated its priority of utmost concern for the safety and security of its passengers and crew.

The incident is being investigated to determine the person who triggered the false alarm. This follows a time of increased security alerts in airports and on flights, both nationally and internationally.