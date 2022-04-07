NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday made its first arrest in connection with the recent killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to news agency PTI, the central probe agency has arrested four suspects from Mumbai in connection with the case.

The CBI had on Friday filed cases in connection with the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, shortly after the Calcutta High Court directed the central probe agency to take over investigation into the case.

It may be mentioned that in Bogtui village, some miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people including women and children. The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it at the next date of hearing.

Earlier, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) unit of the CBI visited the site of the crime to collect evidence. TMC leader and former Rampurhat block-1 president Anarul Hossain who has been arrested in connection with the case, claimed that he had surrendered before police.

Police had Friday said Hossain was arrested from outside a hotel near Tarapith, hours after Banerjee had directed the force to nab the TMC leader in connection with the killings.

Police officers had earlier visited Hossain's residence to apprehend him, but he was not present in the house at that time. He has been remanded to 14 days' police custody.

