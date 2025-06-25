CBSE To Hold Class 10 Board Exams Twice Annually From 2026



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant change to its Class 10 board examination pattern, effective from the 2026 academic year. Students will now have the opportunity to appear for their board exams twice a year, a move aimed at reducing academic pressure and providing a chance for improved performance.

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Class 10 board examinations will be conducted in two phases annually. The first phase is scheduled for February, followed by a second phase in May.

A key aspect of this new rule is the mandatory participation in the first examination for all students. However, the second examination will be entirely optional. This means that if a student is not satisfied with their scores from the first attempt, they will have the option to reappear in the second examination to improve their results.

This decision by the CBSE is in line with the recommendations of the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The board's objective is to foster a flexible and stress-free learning environment, enabling students to learn from their mistakes and make improvements. The CBSE believes that a single examination cannot fully assess a student's true potential.