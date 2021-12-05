BREAKING: 11 civilians killed in Nagaland, CM Neiphiu Rio says high-level SIT to probe incident

New Delhi: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday (December 5, 2021) condemned the incident in which as many as 11 civilians have been reportedly killed by security forces in the Mon district.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces who suspected them to be terrorists.

As per the latest reports, angry villagers then torched vehicles of security forces and some people were shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Chief Minister Rio informed that a high-level SIT will investigate the incident and justice will also be delivered as per the law of the land.

He has also appealed for peace from all sections.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rio said, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that he is 'anguished' over the 'unfortunate incident' and has expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

"A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah tweeted.

