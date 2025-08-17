New Delhi: At least four people have died following a cloudburst in the Janglote area of Kathua district, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh confirmed on Saturday.

The cloudburst has caused significant damage to infrastructure, including parts of the Railway track, the National Highway, and even impacted the Kathua Police Station, according to preliminary reports.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dr Singh said he had spoken to SSP Kathua, Shobhit Saxena, immediately after receiving the information and confirmed that both civil and uniformed agencies had "swung into action" for rescue and relief.

“Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected. The civilian Administration, Military and Paramilitary has swung into action. The situation being continuously monitored,” he posted.

Dr Singh extended his condolences to the victims' families, writing, “My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Rescue teams from the civil administration, military, and paramilitary forces are currently on the ground. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage while ensuring the affected areas receive urgent assistance.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

This is the second cloudburst incident in Jammu and Kashmir. A similar incident struck Chisoti village on the way to the Machail Mata temple, around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday (August 14, 2025), leaving a trail of death and destruction.

So far, 60 bodies have been recovered, 46 of these have been identified and handed over to the families for performing the last rites. Over 100 injured people have been evacuated to hospitals for treatment.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, visited the cloudburst-hit village in Kishtwar district, where he announced a slew of relief and rehabilitation measures, assuring full assistance to the affected families.

On reaching Chashoti village in Kishtwar, the CM took firsthand account of the devastation caused by the recent cloudburst.

Omar Abdullah was briefed by army personnel and used a virtual reality headset to assess the scale of destruction.

He travelled by road from Kishtwar town, where he had a night halt after reaching there late last evening.

He was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chairman District Development Council, Pooja Thakur, MLA Inderwal, Pyarelal Sharma, MLA Ramban, Arjun Singh Raju, former minister Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Inspector General of Police Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, SSP Kishtwar, and other senior civil and police officers were present during the chief minister’s visit to the disaster site.

Expressing profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and widespread damage, the Chief Minister assured the people that the government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.

As a measure of solidarity and immediate relief, the Chief Minister announced ex gratia assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He said the families of those who lost their lives would receive financial support of Rs 2 lakh each, while those who sustained severe injuries would be given Rs 1 lakh and those with minor injuries Rs 50,000.

Similarly, for structural damages, he announced Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged ones, and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures.

He also issued directions for the immediate restoration of essential infrastructure in the affected areas.

During the visit, the Chief Minister met the bereaved families and those affected by the tragedy, prayed for the departed souls, and assured the people that his government will extend not only immediate assistance, but also long-term rehabilitation to help them rebuild their lives.

