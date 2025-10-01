Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Admitted To Bengaluru Hospital
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, has been admitted to a Bengaluru hospital for treatment.
Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday for treatment.
Further details on the matter are awaited.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025
(this is a developing story)
