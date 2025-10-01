Advertisement
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Admitted To Bengaluru Hospital

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, has been admitted to a Bengaluru hospital for treatment. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Admitted To Bengaluru Hospital Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday for treatment. 

Further details on the matter are awaited.

(this is a developing story)

