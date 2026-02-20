Congress Youth workers stage topless protest, chant anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam over India-US trade deal

Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam.

The protest intended against recent Indian-US trade deal.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam



(Source: Indian Youth Congress)

The protest was witnessed during the second-last day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that it is taking legal action in connection with the protest by the Indian Youth Congress.

This is a developing story. stay tuned for more updates....