NewsIndiaCongress Youth workers stage topless protest, chant anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam over India-US trade deal
INDIA AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026

Congress Youth workers stage topless protest, chant anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam over India-US trade deal

 Indian Youth Congress workers staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Congress Youth workers stage topless protest, chant anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam over India-US trade dealScreenshot from video (Credit: @ANI/X)

 Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam. 

The protest intended against recent Indian-US trade deal. 

 

The protest was witnessed during the second-last day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that it is taking legal action in connection with the protest by the Indian Youth Congress.

 

This is a developing story. stay tuned for more updates....

