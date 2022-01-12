Breaking: 2nd BJP minister quits UP cabinet in 24 hours. 'Rethink', says Deputy Chief Minister

New Delhi: A day after Swami Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan stepped down from his post on Wednesday (January 12).

Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quits from his post pic.twitter.com/PWvCNUq4zm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

"BJP formed govt with the support of Dalits, backward communities...but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned... Next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action," BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

(This is a developing story)