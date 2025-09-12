BREAKING: Delhi High Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Received via Email; Police Investigation On
Delhi High Court receives a bomb threat via mail. Precautionary measures taken by the Delhi police and the court have been vacated.
New Delhi: Delhi High Court receives a bomb threat via mail. Precautionary measures taken by the Delhi police and the court have been vacated.
Further details are awaited about the incident.
This is a developing story.
