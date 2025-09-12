Advertisement
DELHI HIGH COURT

BREAKING: Delhi High Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Received via Email; Police Investigation On

Delhi High Court receives a bomb threat via mail. Precautionary measures taken by the Delhi police and the court have been vacated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Delhi High Court receives a bomb threat via mail. Precautionary measures taken by the Delhi police and the court have been vacated.

Further details are awaited about the incident.

This is a developing story.

