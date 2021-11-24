Breaking: Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 29 as air quality slightly improves

New Delhi: Amid slight improvement in air quality, Delhi schools, colleges and other educational institutes will reopen from November 29, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday (November 24).

Easing other curbs imposed in the wake of ‘very poor’ air quality in the national capital, Rai said that CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed into Delhi from November 27. “We have decided to allow the entry of all CNG, electric vehicles into Delhi from 27th November. The entry of all other vehicles to remain banned till 3rd December,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Moreover, Delhi government offices that adopted work from home will resume normal functioning from November 29.

“Normal functioning of Delhi govt offices will also resume from 29th November. We advise them to use public transport to commute. Special bus services will be started from colonies where the maximum number of Delhi govt employees reside,” Rai added.

