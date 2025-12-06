Breaking Donkey News: An Animal Gatecrashes Pakistan Parliament, Steals The Show From Politicians | Is Video Real Or Fake? WATCH

A bizarre video is circulating on social media that shows a donkey seemingly wandering into Pakistan’s Parliament, leaving netizens both amused and skeptical at the viral clip. In the footage, the animal runs across the parliamentary floor while politicians appear startled, with some ducking and others stepping back in confusion.

The purported video quickly went viral, racking up multiple shares and comments. While the clip could be considered entertaining, questions about its authenticity have spread even faster.

Watch Viral Video Here:

A donkey seems to have wrecked havoc in Pakistan parliament.



Some say it’s AI. Looks like a proper real donkey to me . pic.twitter.com/pOAEupOfxV — tic toc (@TicTocTick) December 5, 2025

Is Video Real Or Fake?

While the video has been widely shared on social media and has attracted a lot of attention, it could not be independently verified. Notably, some users on X also suspected that the video has been generated by the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Social media users have pointed out that certain elements of the clip — including unusual and unnatural movements, and inconsistencies in the way the donkey moved — suggest that it may be digitally manipulated. No official confirmation has come until now about the video's authenticity.

Netizens' Reaction To Viral Donkey Clip

Despite doubts about its authenticity, the video has sparked a wave of humor and political commentary online. Social media users have turned the incident into satire, joking about the donkey's presence in the parliamentary proceedings.

The viral clip has also brought attention to the growing challenge of identifying real or fake information in the digital age. In conclusion, while the donkey-in-Parliament video has captured the imagination of millions, the certain social media users remain skeptical of it.