NewsIndiaDoordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away at 71
SARLA MAHESHWARI DOORDARSHAN ANCHOR

Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away at 71

Sharing the news on social media, Doordarshan National extended "heartfelt tribute" to its one of the most popular anchor Sarla Maheshwari. 

 

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away at 71(Image Credi: Social Media/X)

Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari has passed away at the age of 71. Sharing the news on social media, Doordarshan National extended "heartfelt tribute" to its one of the most popular anchor Sarla Maheshwari. 

In a statement, Doordarshan said , "she was one of the most familiar and well-known faces of #DDNews during the 1980s."

 

This is a developing story stay tuned for more updates.

