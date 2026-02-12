Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away at 71
Sharing the news on social media, Doordarshan National extended "heartfelt tribute" to its one of the most popular anchor Sarla Maheshwari.
Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari has passed away at the age of 71. Sharing the news on social media, Doordarshan National extended "heartfelt tribute" to its one of the most popular anchor Sarla Maheshwari.
In a statement, Doordarshan said , "she was one of the most familiar and well-known faces of #DDNews during the 1980s."
Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari passes away at 71; she was one of the most familiar and well-known faces of #DDNews during the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/eQjYzB3OQn — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 12, 2026
दूरदर्शन परिवार की ओर से श्रीमती सरला माहेश्वरी को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। वह दूरदर्शन की सम्मानित और प्रतिष्ठित समाचार वाचिका थीं, जिन्होंने अपनी सौम्य आवाज़, सटीक उच्चारण और गरिमापूर्ण प्रस्तुति से भारतीय समाचार जगत में विशेष स्थान बनाया। उनकी सादगी, संयम और व्यक्तित्व ने दर्शकों… pic.twitter.com/Hx8glZI7rk — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) February 12, 2026
This is a developing story stay tuned for more updates.
