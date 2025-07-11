Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR For Second Time This Week

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi following a 3.7 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Jhajjar, Haryana, on Friday evening.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 7:49 pm. Earlier that morning, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Jhajjar had also caused tremors across the Delhi-NCR.

Residents shared that the tremors were noticeable in parts of Delhi and Gurugram within the NCR area. Arjun, a Delhi local who felt earthquake tremors a few minutes ago, says, " I felt earthquake tremors. I don't fear death, but we can't do much in case of natural disasters. We can only take precautions."

A local from Jhajjar (epicentre of today's earthquake), who felt earthquake tremors, says, "... The people seem to be scared. The epicentre was also said to be Jhajjar... Today, too, we felt the tremors. We will pray to God to bless us..."

This marks the second occurrence of earthquake tremors in the region this week, affecting Delhi as well as nearby cities in Haryana such as Gurugram and Faridabad.