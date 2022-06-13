हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
money laundering case

BREAKING: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to appear again on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi ED investigation: The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

BREAKING: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to appear again on Tuesday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again on Tuesday by probe agency Enforcement Directorate in a case related to linked to the National Herald newspaper. They said the questioning on Monday continued well past 9 pm and would end soon. Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm, officials said. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

 

