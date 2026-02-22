Advertisement
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar
J&K TERRORIST ENCOUNTER

BREAKING | Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar(File Photo IANS)


An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar district, on Sunday. Security forces have cordoned off the area as reinforcements continue. Currently, operations are underway, confirmed Jammu & Kashmir Police.
 

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.
 

