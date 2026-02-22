BREAKING | Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar district, on Sunday. Security forces have cordoned off the area as reinforcements continue. Currently, operations are underway, confirmed Jammu & Kashmir Police.
J&K | An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar. More details awaited: J&K Police— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026
This is a developing story; further details are awaited.
