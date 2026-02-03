Breaking: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Tuesday.

Security forces launched an operation in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. The Indian Army and J&K Police are actively responding at the scene.

Indian Army’s White Knight corps in an X said, “Operation Kiya, an intelligence-based joint Operation, contact has been established with the terrorists by the Troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 4 pm today in the general area of Basantgarh. Cordon has been established. Firefight is on. Operation is in progress.”

Troops have set up a tight cordon, and the firefight is ongoing. Operation continues.



This is a developing story, further details awaited.

