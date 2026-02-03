Advertisement
NewsIndiaBreaking: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur
JAMMU KASHMIR UDHAMPUR ENCOUNTER

Breaking: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative Image (Image: IANS)

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Tuesday.

Security forces launched an operation in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. The Indian Army and J&K Police are actively responding at the scene.

Indian Army’s White Knight corps in an X said, “Operation Kiya, an intelligence-based joint Operation, contact has been established with the terrorists by the Troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF at around 4 pm today in the general area of Basantgarh. Cordon has been established. Firefight is on. Operation is in progress.”

Indian Army’s White Knight Corps launched ‘Operation Kiya’, Security forces, Indian Army's CIF Delta (White Knight Corps), J&K Police, and CRPF, launched an intelligence-based joint operation at around 4 PM. They made contact with terrorists in the Basantgarh area.

Troops have set up a tight cordon, and the firefight is ongoing. Operation continues.
 

This is a developing story, further details awaited.
 

