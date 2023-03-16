Karnataka: Explosion In GAIL Gas Pipeline Caught On Camera; Three People Injured

In a tragic incident, 3 people were injured after a GAIL gas pipeline broke causing an explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout, Sector 7 area. The explosion took place while the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board was digging the road. The pipeline suffered damages and gas leaked into a couple of houses.

A CCTV footage of the video has also appeared in which a loud explosion can be heard and fire can be seen erupting from the spot. The explosion was so powerful that a scooty parked nearby fell to the ground.

#WATCH | Karnataka: 3 people were injured after a GAIL gas pipeline broke causing explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout, Sector 7. Bangalore Water Supply &Sewerage Board was digging the road when the pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses.



(Source: CCTV)

GAIL said in a statement that the fire incident took place due to unauthorized third-party damage to its gas network. "Local contractor associated with Water and Sewerage Agency caused the damage without any prior information to/consent of GAIL Gas and didn't even inform regarding the gas leakage and fled the site," GAIL claimed in the statement.

It further noted that the gas caught fire in the nearby dwelling area wherein 2 occupants were reported to suffer minor burn injuries apparently due to the accident.

"The GAIL Gas Quick Response Team (QRT) and fire fighting team reached the site in less than 5 minutes and extinguished the fire and controlled the situation," said the GAIL in the statement.

GAIL said that it has informed the authorities about the contractor's conduct and that action has been promised in the case. The PSU also urged authorities and citizens to give prior intimation to GAIL before executing any digging work in the areas from where the GAIL Gas pipeline passes through.