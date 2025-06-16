Advertisement
FIRE IN DAUND–PUNE TRAIN

Breaking: Fire Breaks Out In Daund–Pune Train, No Casualties Reported

A sudden fire broke out in one of the coaches of a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train traveling from Daund to Pune on Monday morning. The blaze quickly engulfed a significant portion of the coach, sparking panic among passengers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers are safe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out In Daund–Pune Train, No Casualties Reported Screen grab from the video viral on X

"A sudden fire broke out in one of the coaches of a DEMU train traveling from Daund to Pune. The blaze quickly engulfed a significant portion of the coach. No injuries were reported, and all passengers are safe. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," news agency IANS reported.

According to media reports, the railway authorities and the police sprang into action, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The coach where the fire erupted had only a few passengers at the time, and the situation was brought under control promptly.

Visuals shared by the news agency IANS show panic and chaos in the train compartment as smoke filled the area, harming visibility. Passengers gathered near the affected coach, and some were seen leaving the area in panic.

Railway authorities and the police are continuing their investigation into the incident. The prompt action of the railway authorities and the police prevented any major harm.

