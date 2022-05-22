हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gandhinagar Fire

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Gandhinagar's pharma unit, 10 tenders on spot

As per initial info, no workers were present at the company premises at the time of the incident, but it can be confirmed only after the fire is extinguished.

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Gandhinagar&#039;s pharma unit, 10 tenders on spot
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

Gandhinagar Fire: A fire broke out in a pharma company in Gandhinagar’s Kalol's GIDC, ANI reported quoting Gandhinagar Fire Service. 10 firefighters were present at the spot. As per initial info, no workers were present at the company premises at the time of the incident, but it can be confirmed only after the fire is extinguished.

