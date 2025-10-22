BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building, Rescue Underway | Watch
A fire broke out in a residential building located in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Trending Photos
A fire broke out in a residential building located in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Fire broke out at a residential building in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DjoNDQNRmn— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025
As per a report by news agency ANI, fire engines have arrived at the scene, and firefighting efforts are currently in progress. Further information is awaited.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv