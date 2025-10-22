Advertisement
GHAZIABAD FIRE

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building, Rescue Underway | Watch

A fire broke out in a residential building located in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 09:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building, Rescue Underway | WatchPhoto Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a residential building located in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

As per a report by news agency ANI, fire engines have arrived at the scene, and firefighting efforts are currently in progress. Further information is awaited.

