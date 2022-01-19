हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Breaking: Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests COVID positive, admitted to hospital

 Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

Breaking: Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests COVID positive, admitted to hospital
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday (January 19) was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID19.

His son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "He is currently fine, had a mild fever. We hospitalized him as a precautionary measure."  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabSADParkash Singh BadalCOVID-19
Next
Story

Start schools from Monday in Maharashtra: Education Minister to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Must Watch

PT14M26S

Zee Opinion Poll: BJP's vote share increased in Bundelkhand, vote share of these parties may fall