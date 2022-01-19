Breaking: Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests COVID positive, admitted to hospital

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday (January 19) was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID19.
His son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "He is currently fine, had a mild fever. We hospitalized him as a precautionary measure."
