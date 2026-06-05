NewsIndiaBREAKING: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai formally quits BJP, Nitin Nabin accepts resignation
BREAKING: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai formally quits BJP, Nitin Nabin accepts resignation
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has quit the party and is likely to start a “movement” that would eventually be converted into a regional political party. BJP National President Nitin Nabin has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President K Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party.
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Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has quit the party and is likely to start a “movement” that would eventually be converted into a regional political party. BJP National President Nitin Nabin has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President K Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party.
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