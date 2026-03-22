Four Assam police personnel injured in militants' attack in Tinsukia

At least four Assam Police personnel sustained injuries in an attack by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) (I) militants in Tinsukia's Jagun area around 2 AM Sunday.

According to the reports, suspected militants lobbed at least four to five Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) at a police commando camp in the area, followed by an exchange of heavy rounds of bullets by both sides.

A senior Assam Police official told ANI that the injured officers were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Security forces have sealed the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

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Assam Police say, "At least four Assam police personnel were injured following an attack carried out by suspected militants of ULFA (I) in Assam's Tinsukia district. The incident took place at Jagun area in Tinsukia district at around 2 am on Sunday."



A senior official of Assam… — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026



The ULFA (I), led by 68-year-old Paresh Baruah, has been involved in insurgent activities mainly in Assam for over four decades.

Meanwhile, security forces in Arunachal Pradesh last month foiled a major terror plot by arresting a militant of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation in the border district of Longding.

Earlier this month, a hardcore insurgent of the ULFA (I) surrendered to security forces at Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

A defence spokesman said that based on credible intelligence inputs about the presence of a hardcore cadre of the ULFA (I) faction in the Horu Chinghan area, a focused operation was conducted by the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles from its Company Operating Base (COB) at Noglo.

The attack coincides with NIA's March 13 arrests of US mercenary Matthew Aaron VanDyke, Libya war veteran and Sons of Liberty International (SOLI) founder, and six Ukrainians from Kolkata, Delhi, and Lucknow airports.

Remanded 11 days under UAPA, they're accused of illegal Mizoram-Myanmar crossings to train insurgents with drones and arms, blending global mercenaries into Northeast threats.

The force remains committed to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region and continues to motivate misguided youth to return to the mainstream, security forces said.

While specifics on the attack remain sparse, Assam heads into its April 9 elections amid rising security worries triggered by the attack's timing.



(with agencies input)

































