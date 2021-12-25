Breaking: Fresh lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra if Oxygen demand touches 800MT

Mumbai: State Health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday (December 25) said a fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

The announcement comes after the state witnessed a surge in daily cases with 1485 new infections reported on Saturday (December 25) along with 2 fresh cases of Omicron.

Maharashtra on Saturday (December 25) reported 1485 new COVID-19 cases along with 12 deaths in the state.

#COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 1,485 new cases, 796 recoveries and 12 deaths today. Active cases 9,102 Two new #Omicron cases were reported from Aurangabad; till date, a total of 110 Omicron cases have been reported in the State pic.twitter.com/RXXmlU2fqt — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

The state discharged 798 fully recovered patients and the recovery rate of the state stands at 97.68%. Two new Omicron cases were reported from Aurangabad taking the total tally of Omicron cases to 110 today.

