lockdown

Breaking: Fresh lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra if Oxygen demand touches 800MT

The announcement comes after the state witnessed a surge in daily cases with 1485 new infections reported on Saturday (December 25) along with 2 fresh cases of Omicron.

Breaking: Fresh lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra if Oxygen demand touches 800MT
Image credit: ANI (Representational image)

Mumbai: State Health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday (December 25) said a fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

Maharashtra on Saturday (December 25) reported 1485 new COVID-19 cases along with 12 deaths in the state.

The state discharged 798 fully recovered patients and the recovery rate of the state stands at 97.68%. Two new Omicron cases were reported from Aurangabad taking the total tally of Omicron cases to 110 today.

