Gunman opens fire at Farooq Abdullah’s convoy in Jammu, accused arrested
Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who was travelling with him, escaped safely without being harmed.
A gunman opened fire at the convoy of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday as he was returning from a wedding function in Jammu, officials said. Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who was travelling with him, escaped safely without being harmed, according to the reports.
According to authorities the accused , reportedly intoxicated, tried to shoot at Farooq Abdullah while JKNC chief was exiting the wedding hall in Jammu. Two officers from the J&K Police security wing overpowered the assailant, report said.
The accused has been taken into the custody. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be revealed.
This is a developing story.. stay tuned for more updates..
