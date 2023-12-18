BREAKING: Gyanvapi Masjid Survey Case: ASI Submits Report To Varanasi District Court

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its report on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. ASI's advocate Amit Kumar, while speaking to reporters, said that several important evidence pointing to the existence of a temple, have been found and submitted to the court.

Amit Kumar said that the ASI report is very crucial and will play a decisive role in settling the Gyanvapi-Mosque dispute between the Hindu and the Muslim sides.

It may be noted that the ASI had earlier requested the Varanasi District Court, seeking additional time to conclude the survey and submit its report. Varanasi District Court Judge AK Vishvesh had then fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter. It is important to note that the district court has already given several extensions in the past to the ASI to submit its survey report.

Earlier on November 30, the district court had given 10 days and ordered the ASI to file the report within the "provided time." Before November 30, the court had asked the ASI to submit its report on November 17, and later on November 28 to file its report.

Importantly, on August 4, the Supreme Court refused to stop the ASI from surveying the Gyanvapi Mosque at Varanasi, except the 'wuzukhana' area where a 'shivling' was claimed to have been found last year.

Taking on record an undertaking made on behalf of the ASI that no excavation would be done at the site and no damage would be caused to the structure, the court had allowed the survey to take place.

On November 2, the ASI told the district court it had "completed" the survey but would need some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey.

The ASI had been surveying since August 4 on the mosque premises. The survey was ordered by a Varanasi court on July 21, following a petition by four women who sought permission to pray at the Shringar Gauri Shrine which is behind the western wall of the temple.