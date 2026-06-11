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NewsIndiaIMD issues extreme weather alert for Ghaziabad, Noida; 100 kmph winds, heavy rain and hailstorm likely in next 3 hours
WEATHER UPDATE

IMD issues extreme weather alert for Ghaziabad, Noida; 100 kmph winds, heavy rain and hailstorm likely in next 3 hours

Weather Update: The IMD warned of severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rainfall and hailstorms over the next three hours in Ghaziabad and Noida.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 09:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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IMD issues extreme weather alert for Ghaziabad, Noida; 100 kmph winds, heavy rain and hailstorm likely in next 3 hoursImage: AI Generated

Ghaziabad-Noida Emergency Alert for Rain, Hailstorm: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extreme weather alert for several parts of the Ghaziabad and Noida district. The IMD warned of severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rainfall and hailstorms over the next three hours. According to the alert, wind speeds could reach 70-90 kmph and may even touch 100 kmph in some areas. The IMD has also warned of lightning strikes, moderate to heavy rainfall and hail, urging residents to remain indoors and take necessary precautions.

Uttar Pradesh weather update: CM Yogi takes stock

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took serious note of the loss of life, livestock, and property caused by recent heavy rainfall, severe storms, and lightning strikes across the state. In a high-level review, the Chief Minister issued strict instructions to the administration to expedite the relief process. The CM has directed officials to complete the assessment of all human casualties, livestock loss, and economic damage within 24 hours and ensure that financial compensation is disbursed to the victims' families immediately. Adityanath ordered all senior officials to step out of their offices and conduct field inspections in the affected areas. He emphasised that officials must reach the ground to ensure relief reaches those in need without delay.

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Notably, a series of violent weather events, characterised by ferocious dust storms, torrential rains, and lethal lightning, has left a trail of destruction across Uttar Pradesh. The disaster, triggered by active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations, has claimed 111 lives and left 72 others injured, impacting 26 districts across the state.

Kashmir witnesses change in weather

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh is not the only region set to witness heavy rains. A massive, intense hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall happened today in Doodhpathri, a popular tourist destination located in the Budgam district of Central Kashmir as well. The sudden weather event has blanketed the meadows and significantly disrupted normal life and travel conditions in the area.

This is a developing story.

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