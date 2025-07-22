BREAKING: Indian Air Force's Iconic MiG-21 Jet Set For Retirement After Six Decades Of Service
After over 60 years, the Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set for official retirement on September 19.
Trending Photos
After over six decades of distinguished service to the nation, the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is reportedly set to be officially retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in September 2025. A decommissioning ceremony is planned for September 19 at the Chandigarh airbase, marking the end of an era for the IAF's longest-serving combat aircraft.
