IAF MIG-21

BREAKING: Indian Air Force's Iconic MiG-21 Jet Set For Retirement After Six Decades Of Service

After over 60 years, the Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set for official retirement on September 19.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Air Force's Iconic MiG-21 Jet (PHOTO: IANS)

After over six decades of distinguished service to the nation, the iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is reportedly set to be officially retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in September 2025. A decommissioning ceremony is planned for September 19 at the Chandigarh airbase, marking the end of an era for the IAF's longest-serving combat aircraft.

 

