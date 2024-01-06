trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706816
BREAKING: India's First Solar Observatory Aditya L1 Reaches Its Destination Halo Orbit, PM Modi Lauds

ISRO's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 succesfully reached its final destination, the L1 point in Halo Orbit.

New Delhi: India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 achieved a major milestone on Saturday as it reached the Halo Orbit’s L1 point. ISRO successfully executed the final manoeuvres to position the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in the Halo orbit around the L1 point. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the achievement on X (formerly Twitter).

In a X post, he said, saying, “India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.”

This Is A Developing Story.

