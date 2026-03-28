IndiGo flight reports engine failure, declares full emergency at Delhi Airport

A full emergency was declared on a runway at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after an incoming IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reported a suspected engine failure on Saturday.

Runway 28 was placed on high alert as airport authorities immediately activated emergency response protocols.

The Visakhapatnam–Delhi flight, carrying 161 passengers, landed safely at around 11 am. All passengers were safely evacuated.

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An emergency landing made at IGI Airport in Delhi. Fire Department received a call at 10.53 am. Department says that the aircraft has landed: Delhi Fire Service



More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

The emergency landing was reported at 10:53 am, after which all agencies were put on high alert and fire tenders were dispatched to the runway.

More details awaited.



