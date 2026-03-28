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NewsIndiaIndiGo flight reports engine failure, declares full emergency at Delhi Airport
INDIGO AIRLINE

IndiGo flight reports engine failure, declares full emergency at Delhi Airport

A full emergency was declared on a runway at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after an incoming IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reported a suspected engine failure on Saturday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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IndiGo flight reports engine failure, declares full emergency at Delhi Airport(File Photo IANS)

A full emergency was declared on a runway at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after an incoming IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reported a suspected engine failure on Saturday.

Runway 28 was placed on high alert as airport authorities immediately activated emergency response protocols.

The Visakhapatnam–Delhi flight, carrying 161 passengers, landed safely at around 11 am. All passengers were safely evacuated.

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The emergency landing was reported at 10:53 am, after which all agencies were put on high alert and fire tenders were dispatched to the runway.

More details awaited.


 

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