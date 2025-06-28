Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2923487https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-ips-officer-parag-jain-appointed-as-new-raw-chief-2923487.html
NewsIndia
PARAG JAIN

BREAKING: IPS Officer Parag Jain Appointed As New R&AW Chief

Parag Jain currently heads the Aviation Research Centre and has played a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: IPS Officer Parag Jain Appointed As New R&AW Chief

New Delhi: In a key appointment, the Narendra Modi government has appointed Parag Jain, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) for a two-year term. Jain currently heads the Aviation Research Centre and has played a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jain succeeds Ravi Sinha, whose tenure ends on June 30. With his extensive experience in intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism, Jain is expected to bring a fresh perspective to India's premier intelligence agency. He has previously served in key positions, including SSP Chandigarh, and as a representative in Canada and Sri Lanka. Parag Jain will take charge on Monday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK