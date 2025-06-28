BREAKING: IPS Officer Parag Jain Appointed As New R&AW Chief

New Delhi: In a key appointment, the Narendra Modi government has appointed Parag Jain, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) for a two-year term. Jain currently heads the Aviation Research Centre and has played a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jain succeeds Ravi Sinha, whose tenure ends on June 30. With his extensive experience in intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism, Jain is expected to bring a fresh perspective to India's premier intelligence agency. He has previously served in key positions, including SSP Chandigarh, and as a representative in Canada and Sri Lanka. Parag Jain will take charge on Monday.